Northwest Arkansas receives 9 grants for trails, sidewalks

Nine projects in Northwest Arkansas will receive $2.01 million of $11.5 million in federal matching grants for trails and other transportation-related improvements that were recently awarded statewide.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation recently announced the 2021 recipients for its Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program. The previous program supports projects for pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-motorized forms of transportation and was authorized by the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. The latter program is funded through a portion of Transportation Alternatives Program funding set aside for recreational trails.

Money for these projects cannot be used for highway construction, according to federal guidelines. Eligible projects include the construction of trails, sidewalks, bicycle infrastructure, pedestrian and bicycle signals, lighting, and other safety-related infrastructure. Also eligible is the conversion of abandoned railroad corridors for pedestrian and bicycle trails.