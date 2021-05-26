New no-kill animal shelter coming to Bentonville

The Best Friends Animal Society broke ground Wednesday on a new 20,000 square foot facility called the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A new no-kill animal shelter is coming to Bentonville.

The Best Friends Animal Society broke ground Wednesday on a new 20,000 square foot facility called the Best Friends Pet Resource Center.

It will sit on six acres in the 8th Street Gateway Park.

Since Bentonville doesn't currently have a shelter, community members like the Alice Walton Foundation and other corporate partners have stepped up.

"This actually started from community members Back in 2016," Kristin Switzer, campaign director, said. "It was a very grassroots project at that time. "We are working with shelters and rescue groups To really bring more services to Northwest Arkansas that we don't already have."

Services that will be offered at the new clinic include adoption, transport, rehabilitation and educational facilities for pets.