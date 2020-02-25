National Pancake Day returns to IHOP, helping Arkansas Children's Hospital

When you walk into your local IHOP, not only will you be getting a free stack of pancakes, but you’ll also be giving back to your community.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Today IHOP is celebrating their favorite holiday...National Pancake Day.

You can go to your local IHOP and get a free short stack of pancakes. But, those pancakes have an extraordinary story.

When you get your free stack of pancakes, you’re encouraged to donate, and that donation goes to the Children’s Miracle Network, meaning your money will go back to Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

Throughout the day, there will be children’s hospital ambassadors, volunteers, and IHOP employees serving pancakes and taking donations.

You can donate by purchasing a $1 or $5 balloon to put on the wall, dropping a dollar or two in the donation box or adding a donation to your bill

IHOP general manager Amber Glosser says its a day they look forward to all year.

“It’s a very busy, awesome holiday that we celebrate every year. Giving back to the community is probably the most important thing that we get to help sponsor the kids here in Arkansas and make sure everyone is taken care of,” said Glosser.

IHOP started serving free pancakes this morning and will be giving out free short stacks until 7 p.m.