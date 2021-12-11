Mulberry Fire Department respond to house fire

MULBERRY, Ark — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to a house fire at the corner of 1st and Franklin Ave. Saturday, Nov. 20.
When crews arrived, the fire had exited the front portion of the home.
Fire crews were able to successfully put out the fire.
Officials say the homeowner was home alone showering when the fire was going on and his father-in-law came through the back door to get him out of the house. The Red Cross was called to assist the family and there without injuries to the homeowners or to firemen reported.
The Mulberry Fire Department says the home was a total loss.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.