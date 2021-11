The Springdale Fire Department responded to an approximately 15x10 ft. building on fire off of Ewalt Ave.

The Springdale Fire Department (SFD) responded to a building fire off of Ewalt Ave. at around 6:12 a.m. Saturday morning.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found an approximately 15x10 ft. building on fire.

Crews were able to successfully put out the fire in 15 minutes according to SFD.

No one was injured during this incident.