Apartment fire damaged several units in Fort Smith

Crews responded to a fire at the Mallview Apartments located at 4611 P. Street in Fort Smith Friday.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews put out a fire at an apartment complex on South P Street in Fort Smith Friday, Nov. 19.

According to officials from the Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD), the incident happened at the Mallview Apartments near Central Mall Friday, Nov. 19.

5NEWS viewer Antonio Mendoza sent us a video showing people evacuating the complex. It appears that several apartments were engulfed with smoke.

Officials with the FSPD say 12 people were forced out of the complex during the fire, which caused damage to six units in the building. Two of those units are a complete loss, but no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.