The bridge is currently closed from both sides as crews are in the water searching for the victim.

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to the scene of a drowning recovery at Silver Bridge Friday, June 17 night.

They ask everyone to stay away from the area as the search continues.

No further details were provided.