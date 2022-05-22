Mulberry Fire Department responds to drowning at Silver Bridge

The incident took place Saturday, May 21 at around 5:15 p.m.

MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry Fire Department responded to Silver Bridge Saturday, May 21, afternoon at around 5:15 p.m. for a possible drowning.

When first responders arrived, they found a white male laying on the bank receiving CPR.

According to the Mulberry Fire Chief, the male had been pulled from the water after being underwater for several minutes.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

The male subject was 44 years old and has a Mulberry address but no further details were released.

