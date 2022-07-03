Police: Missing Fort Smith man found dead after motorcycle crash

66-year-old Ronald Casanova was reported missing on June 28 in Fort Smith. His body was found two days later.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The body of a man who was reported missing in Fort Smith has been found after a motorcycle crash.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), the body of 66-year-old Ronald Casanova was found near Muldrow, Oklahoma. It is believed that he was involved in a deadly motorcycle accident, according to police.

Casanova was reported missing by family members on June 28. His family told police they were unable to reach him and were concerned for his safety.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says the fatal crash happened sometime between June 24 and June 29 on Old US-64 in Sequoyah County.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.