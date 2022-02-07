Garrison Avenue Bridge reopens after successful rescue

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Garrison Avenue Bridge has been reopened after a rescue caused the bridge to be shut down.
On Saturday morning, July 2, Fort Smith Police and other first responders launched rescue efforts for an individual who police say jumped from the Garrison Bridge.
Police told drivers to expect delays and to consider alternate routes for about an hour as the efforts went on.
According to police, the rescue efforts were successful and traffic is now clear.
Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police says the individual is alive and was taken to the hospital.
5NEWS has reached out to Fort Smith Police for more details regarding the rescue.
