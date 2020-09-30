x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children's Northwest starts Thursday

Call (479) 455-5437 on Thursday and Friday to donate to Arkansas Children's Northwest, or you can text ACNW to 51555 to donate as well.
Credit: Northwest Arkansas Circle of Friends

ARKANSAS, USA — This year's Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest takes place this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 1 - Oct. 2). 

Magic 107.9 will broadcast the event with stories from families who can benefit from this year's donations. 

Money raised will go to Arkansas Children's Northwest, who help make Arkansas one of the safest and healthiest places to live. 

Call (479) 455-5437 on Thursday and Friday to donate, or you can text ACNW to 51555 to donate as well. Online donations can be made by following this link

5NEWS is a proud sponsor of the Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children's Northwest. 

Show your support for Arkansas Children’s Northwest and the 6th Annual Miracles & Magic Radiothon by adding this frame...

Posted by Northwest Arkansas Circle of Friends on Wednesday, September 23, 2020