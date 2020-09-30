Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children's Northwest starts Thursday

Call (479) 455-5437 on Thursday and Friday to donate to Arkansas Children's Northwest, or you can text ACNW to 51555 to donate as well.

ARKANSAS, USA — This year's Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest takes place this Thursday and Friday (Oct. 1 - Oct. 2).

Magic 107.9 will broadcast the event with stories from families who can benefit from this year's donations.

Money raised will go to Arkansas Children's Northwest, who help make Arkansas one of the safest and healthiest places to live.

Call (479) 455-5437 on Thursday and Friday to donate, or you can text ACNW to 51555 to donate as well. Online donations can be made by following this link.

