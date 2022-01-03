Mercy Clinic COVID Care reopens in Fort Smith as cases surge

Mercy Clinic COVID Care is open seven days a week from 5-9 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Mercy Clinic Fort Smith is reopening a clinic focused on COVID-19 treatments and those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Starting Jan. 7, Mercy Clinic COVID Care - Fort Smith will be open seven days a week from 5-9 p.m. It is located at Mercy Tower West at 6801 Rogers Ave.

The reopening comes as Arkansas reports its highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Walk-ins are welcome and patients do not need to be established with Mercy to utilize the clinic.

The clinic was designed to keep patients with COVID-19 symptoms from other patients. Mercy says their goal with this clinic is to protect the community allowing Mercy to continue serving all patients seeking care.

Mercy urges anyone with the following COVID-19 symptoms to use the clinic.

Severe symptoms:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Chest pain or pressure

Loss of speech or movement

Other symptoms:

Aches and pains

Sore throat

Diarrhea

Conjunctivitis

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Rash on skin or discoloration of fingers or toes

Mercy says those with severe symptoms can be transferred to Mercy Hospital Fort Smith's emergency room for care.

Anyone who experiences COVID-19 symptoms, can schedule a test by calling 58+-573-3939. To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, you can call 833-364-6777 or visit mercy.net/FSMVaccine.