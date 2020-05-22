Memorial Day approaches during a national pandemic

America's national cemeteries will honor Memorial Day in a different way this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — America's national cemeteries will honor Memorial Day differently this year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Wreath-laying ceremonies will still go on without the public, and cemeteries are staying open, just with new restrictions.

Typically on Memorial Day, cemeteries are filled with hundreds of people paying their respects to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and paying tribute to those currently serving in the armed forces. But, this year, loved ones are finding other ways to honor veterans.

"Maybe hang that American flag you haven't hung in a while or stick an American flag in your yard. Veterans, if you're thinking about other veterans, call them on the phone," Ronnie Caveness, Veteran Coordinator for Arkansas Hospice said.

Rumbling motorcycles and waves of fluttering flags, both familiar sights each year, won't be seen from at either the Fayetteville or Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Ronnie Caveness, a veteran himself, came up with unique ways to remember our nation's heroes.

"We got together a big banner. I personally took that banner to every town in Arkansas over the last four days. People got in front of the banner, beside the banner to celebrate the veterans for Memorial Day," he said.

Each national cemetery will be holding a private ceremony. The Fayetteville National Cemetery will post theirs on its Facebook page on Monday. However, the Fort Smith National Cemetery said they would allow a small number of people to attend their Memorial Day ceremony, following the CDC's guidelines on large events.

"10 people and they will be spaced out for sure. And there will be an entire regular program performed for those 10 people in honor of those veterans on Memorial Day as if there were 4,000," Phillip Merry, a long time volunteer at the Fort Smith National Cemetery, said.

Merry told 5NEWS, although it's not how they would generally choose to celebrate the holiday he believes veterans will understand.

"I believe with all my heart, the veterans we wish we could all go love on out there at the cemetery would be the first to say stay home, take care of your family. That's who I was trying to protect in the first place," he said.