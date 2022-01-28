Betty White is the Little Rock Zoo's newest penguin and she's as sweet as can be

Betty White, who is only a few months old, is as sweet as her namesake and may soon become an ambassador for the zoo.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Let us introduce you to Betty White, one of the Little Rock Zoo's newest penguins!

Betty was born in November after hatching at the zoo is around two and a half months old and still has her baby feathers.

Hannah Baker with the LR Zoo told us Betty is super sweet just like her namesake and is very friendly. That means she might possibly become an ambassador animal for the zoo.

"The friendly ones do wind up being ambassador animals which means they travel the state and they teach people about penguin conservation," Baker said.

Betty is the 12th penguin hatched at the zoo, which is very encouraging for her species.