Marshals Museum chair says CEO arrest not slowing work, has funds for exhibit work

Marshal Museum continues on with development after the CEO was charged with assault with a firearm.

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Marshals Service continues to support the completion of the U.S. Marshals Museum following the arrest of U.S. Marshals Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks on Dec. 21 on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Doug Babb, chairman of the board of directors of the U.S. Marshals Museum, said active and retired members of the U.S. Marshals Service are on the museum’s board as ex officio members.