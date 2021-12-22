Marshals Museum CEO facing felony charges for allegedly pointing gun at construction workers

Patrick Weeks faces two felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly putting a gun at two construction workers repairing street lights

FORT SMITH, Ark. — US Marshals Museum President and CEO Patrick Weeks faces two felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly pointing a gun at two construction workers in his neighborhood Tuesday, Dec. 21.

According to an arrest report provided by Fort Smith PD PIO Aric Mitchell, officers were dispatched to Dallas and S. 31st St. for a subject with a gun.

Once officers arrived, police came in contact with two men. One of the men stated that they worked for Elliot Construction and had been contracted by OG&E to repair street lights.

The man went on to say that they had a work order for a home in the area and that the homeowner wouldn't allow them in their yard to make the repair. He stated that a Fort Smith officer had already been at the scene, and they were able to complete their work.

Once the men finished loading their work gear, they told officers the homeowner, identified as Patrick Weeks, had come outside and was staring at them. One of the men said Weeks went back inside and came back outside with a pistol. Weeks then allegedly pointed the gun at the men and chased them out of the neighborhood at gunpoint.

After speaking with the two men, officers went to Weeks' home and arrested him without incident. The gun described by the construction workers to the officers was located and confiscated.

Weeks was transported to the Sebastian County Detention Center and booked for two counts of felony aggravated assault.

5NEWS has reached out to the Sebastian County Detention Center for information on Weeks' bond and mugshot. Due to a technical error with their system, they could not immediately provide Week's mugshot but should have a version to the media soon.

Weeks joined the US Marshals Museum project in 2016. He previously served as the principal of Strategic Experience Solutions, as the Vice President of Roto, as well as the Vice President of Operations and Guest Experiences for the Arizona Science Center, according to the Marshals Museum website. The US Marshals Museum is located in downtown Fort Smith and is still gathering donations before opening.