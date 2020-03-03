Man's body found after drowning on Lake Fort Smith

Officials have confirmed that one man has drowned after falling off of a kayak on Lake Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — UPDATE: The man's body has been recovered at Lake Fort Smith, according to Sheriff Ron Brown. His identity has not been released at this time.

Original story:

Emergency crews are searching Lake Fort Smith for the body of a man who drowned after a kayaking accident.

According to Crawford Couty Sheriff Ron Brown, the man was kayaking Tuesday (March 3) when his boat turned over and he fell into the water.

Brown says that around 10:30 a.m. a wildlife officer saw a man putting his kayak into the water that matched the description of the kayak that was found.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Department and Arkansas State Parks have joined the Crawford County Sheriff's Office in the search for the body.

They are using sonar to help narrow down areas to send divers into the water.

An eyewitness told police that they saw a man clinging to a capsized kayak.

By the time park rangers got their boat into the water to search for the man, he had already gone under the water.

The cold temperature of the water is making the search difficult.

Game and Fish officials told 5NEWS they'll be out there until the body is recovered. They hope that will be sometime soon.

The man's identity has not been released at this time.

