Man steals van from Farmington for special needs preschool students

A man broke into Kids Unlimited Learning Academy and stole the van used to transport kids with special needs.
FARMINGTON, Arkansas — A man broke into Kids Unlimited Learning Academy in Farmington Thursday (Aug. 27) morning.

The Farmington Police Department says he stole the van used by the academy to transport kids with special needs.

If you see this van or have information that can help authorities find it, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy is a highly specialized day treatment center for preschool-aged children diagnosed with chronic medical problems or who may be environmentally or medically at risk.

