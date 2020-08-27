Man steals van from Farmington for special needs preschool students

Hugging provides many benefits to people, but it is particularly important in child development! Human touches are essential to brain growth. A young child needs a lot of different sensory stimulation for normal development. Skin contact, or physical touch such as hugging, is one of the most important stimulation required to grow a healthy brain and a strong body. Although hugging is beneficial in many ways, we want all of our kiddos to know that they are safe, supported, and loved. What better way to show them all of those things than with a hug?!?❤️ #mykidsunlimited