Fort Smith Police share photo of truck taken with owner's keys and wallet inside

A dark blue 1985 Chevrolet 4X4 was left at North 40th and J St. last June, but when the owner went back, it was gone.
Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

FORT SMITH, Ark — Fort Smith Police are looking for the truck in the image below.

The truck was left at North 40th and J St. in late June, but when the owner went back, it was gone.

The truck is a dark blue 1985 Chevrolet 4X4 and has non-expiring antique tags of "R5359."

The owner's keys and wallet were inside.

If you have any information that can help authorities locate this vehicle, please contact the Fort Smith Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (479) 709-5116.

Credit: Fort Smith Police Department

