The U.S. Marshal was serving a high-risk felony murder arrest warrant when the shooting occurred.

A man was shot by a U.S. Marshal in Fayetteville early Monday morning (Jun 1), according to Sgt. Tony Murphy.

The U.S. Marshal was serving a high-risk felony murder arrest warrant when the shooting occurred.

The suspect who was shot is a white man and is being transported to the hospital.

Multiple rounds were fired, and no officers were injured.

Fayetteville Police responded to the scene and is investigating the incident.

There were witnesses.