HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — According to Hot Springs police, Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot during a traffic stop on Kentwood Street around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening and died later due to his injuries.

The suspect was also shot and was transported to a nearby hospital. No word yet on his condition.

Hot Springs police say there is no danger to the public.