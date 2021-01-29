Man arrested after hours of swimming in Arkansas River as he attempted to flee from bondsmen

A man was arrested in Fort Smith yesterday (Jan. 28) after hours of swimming in the Arkansas River in an attempt to flee from bondsmen.

Maverick Merchka, 30, swam out to the Arkansas River as he attempted to flee from bondsmen on outstanding warrants. The warrants were out of Crawford County, Conway, and Fort Smith.

After a couple of hours, officers were able to establish rapport and Merchka surrendered peacefully.

Merchka was taken to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia. He told staff he had ingested methadone and Xanax.

Merchka is being held in the Sebastian County Jail on multiple charges.