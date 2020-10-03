Local woman killed in Logan County crash

54-year-old Robin Brooks was killed after a crash on Highway 109 in Logan County.

BOONEVILLE, Ark. — A local woman is dead after her vehicle crashed in Logan County.

According to a preliminary crash report from Arkansas State Police, 54-year-old Robin Brooks was driving north on State Highway 109 Saturday (March 7) just before 12:30 p.m.

Her vehicle left the roadway to the right as the road curved slightly to the left, driving into a ditch before re-entering the roadway facing a northwesterly direction in an apparent overcorrection.

The vehicle then proceeded to roll before coming to a final rest in the southbound lane of State Highway 109 on its top.

The report states that the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash. Brooks was the only person in the vehicle during the accident