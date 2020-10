Representative Charlene Fite represents western parts of Washington and Crawford Counties.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A lawmaker representing parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley in the State Capitol has tested positive for COVID-19.

She is the sixth lawmaker to test positive in the state capitol in the past week. She tested positive late this afternoon, according to a Facebook post.

She is in home isolation and she says her symptoms are mild.