2 more Arkansas lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

State Sen. Missy Irvin and Rep. Joe Cloud have tested positive for the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Two more Arkansas lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State Sen. Missy Irvin announced on Twitter Wednesday that she had tested positive and was at home recovering. A House spokesperson said Rep. Joe Cloud also tested positive.

Legislative leaders announced Tuesday that three other lawmakers had tested positive for the virus and suspended budget hearings for this week.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has also limited his public appearances after being exposed to someone with the virus, though he said he has tested negative twice since the exposure.