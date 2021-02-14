Little Rock firefighter dies after responding to house fire

During firefighting procedures, 41-year-old Battalion Chief Edward Karriem was reportedly found unresponsive in his command vehicle.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to a release from the City of Little Rock, the Little Rock Fire Department is mourning the death of one of their own.

The Little Rock Fire Department reportedly responded to a house fire on Stardust Trail Saturday, February 13, at 10:52 a.m.

Upon arrival on the scene, firefighters reported smoke visible from the one-story wood-frame residential structure. Rescue and firefighting operations began immediately.

Battalion Chief Edward Karriem was the commanding officer of this incident.

The fire was contained at 11:22 a.m. without any civilian injuries. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

Life-saving measures were taken and Karriem was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of his death is unknown.

The press release from the City of Little Rock states Chief Karriem faithfully served this city and the Division of Fire Services for 17 years.

“Our hearts are heavy with grief here in the Little Rock Fire Department due to the sudden loss of a rising star in the firefighting profession,” Chief Delphone Hubbard said. “Battalion Chief Edward Karriem made a huge contribution to this department and the Little Rock community. The men and women of the Little Rock Fire Department extend our thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Denise Karriem and their four daughters.”

Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. also expressed his condolences.