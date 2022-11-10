Fire Chief: Large fire in Mulberry near Chastain Road

According to the Mulberry Fire Chief, a large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MULBERRY, Ark. — A large fire has been confirmed near Chastain Road and Graphic Road in Mulberry, according to fire chief Jeff Brown.

Brown told 5NEWS he has requested assistance from agencies in Mountainburg, Kibler and the Arkansas Forestry Service.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time. While there are homes in the area, the fire has been contained to a field.

The owners of the Kindred Barn event venue, located on the backside of where the fire is burning, say neighbors jumped in right away to help control the flames, possibly saving the building.

Planes were seen air-dropping water onto the hot spots, and it rained for about five minutes in the area.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Almost every county in Arkansas is under a burn ban as the entire state is at "high" risk for wildfires due to dry conditions.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device