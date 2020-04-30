Human remains found in car submerged in Clarksville river

Authorities in Clarksville have recovered a vehicle from the river belonging to an individual reported missing out of New Mexico in 2002.

The Clarksville Police Department received a call from a local fisherman about a vehicle near the west boat ramp inside of Spadra Park.

Upon arrival, officers met with the fisherman and viewed an image captured from his side imaging equipment that clearly showed a vehicle sunk in the bottom of the river.

After viewing the image, the Clarksville Police Department contacted the Johnson County Dive Team.

Members of the Johnson County Dive Team were able to locate the vehicle in approximately five feet of water.

The car appeared to be a late 90s model Caddilac Sedan bearing a New Mexico License Plate.

The Clarksville Police Department learned after contacting New Mexico Law Enforcement that the vehicle was not reported stolen, but the owner of the car was reported missing in 2002.

After being removed from the water, the vehicle was towed to a secure location for further investigation.

On Monday (April 27), members of the Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Fire Department, and the Johnson County Coroner's Office began removing the contents of the vehicle that was buried in several feet of river sediment.

During the removal and screening of the river sediment, human skeletal remains were located.