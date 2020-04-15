Police identify man found dead in Springdale creek

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Springdale Wednesday (April 15) morning.
According to the Springdale Police Department, around 9:15 a.m., a city worker found a body under a bridge in water near Silent Grove and Pump Station Road.
Upon further investigation, detectives have been able to positively identify the deceased as 50-year-old Jeffrey Scott Adams.
Body found in Springdale
Springdale police say they are unsure if the death is from foul play at this time.
Adams' have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for further investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.