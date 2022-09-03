High gas prices prompt alternative modes of transportation

With gas prices on the rise, some locals are finding alternate modes of transportation, like electric bikes, to save money.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gas prices are driving some consumers to alternative modes of transportation.

Local bike shops are seeing more traffic in stores after the astronomical increase in gas prices.

Since the start of 2022, gas prices have increased at exponential rates. According to gasbuddy.com on Jan. 12 average gas price was about $2.83 but today prices sits at an average of $3.88 a gallon.

At this level, prices are packing a punch to Arkansan pocket, regardless of the state still ranking as one of the lowest gas prices in the nation.

Arkansan drivers are looking to make a change since economists don't expect inflation to level off any time soon.

“But now with gas prices soaring from last year especially recently, this is now going to be my commuter bike. So as you can see I added saddlebags on here to make trips to the farmers market," Jacqui Stockman said.

Jacqui and her husband say they ditched the car keys and gas bill and traded them in for E-bikes. But they're not the only ones who think this is a better option.

Mojo Cycling, in Bentonville, says more people are coming in to explore their options.

“With the gas prices and stuff, you know, it’s starting to tap into that kind of surface. So people are starting to think about it and stuff like that. So, we get a lot of inquiries coming in and starting to look at what kind of options they have you know,” Mal Sebeck said.

Mal showed a few picks for making the transition from gas-fueled vehicles to bicycles. Mal adds, this time of year usually brings more customers because the weather is warming up but now even more with increased gas prices.

E-bikes are an electric option that assists the rider to go a longer distance. Mountain bikes are great for nature rides and terrain. Street bikes are for people just looking to get out and be active.

