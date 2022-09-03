New cold storage facility, truck company expansion planned in Mulberry

Compass Cold, based in Mulberry, Ark, is partnering with Ti Cold to build the 70,000 square foot and estimated $24 million cold storage warehouse.

MULBERRY, Ark. — There will soon be a 70,000-square-foot very cold spot in Mulberry that will add 25-30 jobs to the Crawford County town and be the first phase in what the owners hope will result in a larger footprint of warehousing and logistic operations.

Mulberry, Ark.-based Compass Cold is partnering with Melbourne, Fla.-based Ti Cold to build the 70,000 square foot cold storage warehouse. A groundbreaking for the estimated $24 million facility is set for 11 a.m., on April 20. The facility should be completed by January 2023.

Doug Bowen and Darren Winstead, who graduated Alma High School in 2001 and have known each other since fifth grade, are active owners of Compass Cold. Through their D&D Capital Investments firm, they own 189 acres located near the Interstate 40 exit in Mulberry. The Cold Compass facility is being built on 15 of those acres. Other investors in the project are Sam Tippman and Rob Adams with Ti Cold, Jeff and Debbie Winstead, and Joshua Koester.

