Gravette Fire Dept. receives $15K grant for new gear

GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette Fire Department has been awarded a $15,000 matching grant from the Rural Community Grant Program from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Division of Rural Services.

According to city officials, the funds will be used to purchase new turnout gear for the department.

According to the Arkansas Economic Development Commission website, Applicants from incorporated towns of less than 3,000 in population and unincorporated rural areas are eligible for up to $15,000 in matching funds under this program. The match ratio on the program is 50/50.

The Gravette Fire Department is made up of both career and volunteer firefighters. The city says this grant will help equip volunteers with the appropriate gear that's essential for their protection.

The new gear will be comprised of a lighter-weight material which helps reduce firefighter fatigue. The city says due to safety concerns, turnout gear must be replaced every 10 years.