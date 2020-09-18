ARDOT proposing to add southbound passing lane to Hwy 59 between Sulphur Springs and Decatur

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will be holding a virtual meeting for the public regarding a proposed plan to add a southbound passing lane to Highway 59.

It would be between Sulphur Springs and Decatur.

They are looking to get public input on the proposal. The public is invited to listen, view meeting materials, and provide written comments. The website will be available for comments until 4:30 p.m. on October 2.

The website will be providing project materials and handouts that would have normally been shown at an in-person meeting.

A Spanish version will be available on a separate link on the website page. An option to send online comment forms to ARDOT staff will be available online and it will also be available to print. You can print the form and mail it to the following address:

P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203-2261.

For those who do not have internet access, you can contact Karla Sims at 501-569-2000. For questions regarding the proposed project and how to access project information email karla.sims@ardot.gov.