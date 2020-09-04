Goshen Mayor Cathy Oliver resigns due to coronavirus concerns

"COVID-19 has brought enormous stress into my life juggling a full time insurance job with what I thought was a part time Mayor job."

GOSHEN, Ark. — Goshen City Mayor Cathy Oliver resigned Thursday (April 9) afternoon from her elected position.

According to officials at Goshen City Hall, the City Attorney is evaluating options to appoint an interim mayor.

Officials released the following statement to 5NEWS:

"Oliver's decision to resign is a personal one and one that will not be commented on by the city of Goshen. The city council thanks the former mayor for her service."

In her resignation letter, Oliver stated, "COVID-19 has brought enormous stress into my life juggling a full time insurance job with what I thought was a part time Mayor job."

She continues saying, "I have come into this mayor position with a lot of things that needed to be cleaned up from the past and I no longer have the time or energy to devote to the Mayor position. It is best for myself and my family that I only have one job going forward."