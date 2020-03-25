Goodwill offers services to help connect Arkansas with employment

Program Specialists provide resume preparation, interview coaching, job search assistance and more at no cost.

ARKANSAS, USA — Goodwill Industries of Arkansas provides assistance to Arkansans who are now unemployed or underemployed with no income or skill restrictions.

Governor Asa Hutchinson estimates as many as 10,000 people have filed for unemployment.

That number is expected to grow significantly as businesses across the state close their doors to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The nonprofit group’s 25 career centers offer services to help connect Arkansans with employment.

“Last fiscal year, we were able to help 7,598 Arkansans find work around the state,” said Cindy Varner, Vice President of Workforce Development at Goodwill. “These jobs range from entry-level positions to management, from retail to healthcare.”

Those in need of assistance can call or visit a career center near them.

Contact numbers, addresses and operating hours can be found at GoodwillAR.org/career-services.

Social distancing and sanitation protocols are being strictly followed.

“Goodwill’s mission of changing lives through education, training and employment has possibly never been as important as it is now,” Varner added. “And we expect that need to grow.”

Goodwill’s programs are funded through the sale of donated items at their stores.