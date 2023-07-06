Funeral for Razorback legend Ryan Mallett held in Fayetteville

Family and friends gathered at the Central United Methodist Church to celebrate the life and memory of Ryan Michael Mallett.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After his death last month, friends and family gathered on July 6 to celebrate the life and memory of Ryan Michael Mallett.

Mallett tragically died after drowning while vacationing in Florida on June 27, 2023. Mallet has impacted many lives after his seasons as a star quarterback for the Razorbacks and then a head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs at the time of his passing.

For those attending the services, most knew Ryan Mallett for his years as a Hog and later as an NFL quarterback, but those close to him saw Mallett follow in his father's footsteps and become a coach.

Still doing what he loved, Mallett became a coach at Mountain Home High School and then at White Hall. He was looking to mold the next generation of football talent.

According to Mallett's obituary, his ultimate goal was to be a head football coach. He fulfilled that this past year at White Hall— But he was much more than that.

His obituary says "He was so excited to be able to teach young men how to improve their skills in the game he loved. His players were his children, and he loved them big."

In an interview with 5NEWS Sports Director Jacob Seus, former Arkansas quarterback Casey Dick talked highly of his former teammate's role as a coach. “I genuinely believe that is what made him happy. Being around those kids, pouring into those kids, and he was doing a great job," Dick said.

"It was about the love for the kids and having a heart for what you do. And you know he was passionate about what he did and lived in his purpose," said former Arkansas running back Broderick Green.

Related Articles Remembering Ryan Mallett | Former teammates share his legacy

One of the bulldogs that played for Mallett made a statement that was included in the service's pamphlet. The player says he has reached his dreams of possibly playing Division 1 football thanks to him. He says quote "We grew a relationship that was much more than football. He wasn’t just my coach, but he was a great friend as well."

The service for Mallet took place at 2 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device