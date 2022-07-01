Fort Smith share of countywide sales tax up more than 17% in June report

Fort Smith’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax revenue totaled $2.033 million, up 17.39% compared to June 2021, according to the city’s June sales tax report.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith’s sales tax revenue had another strong month in June, coming in significantly higher than anticipated. The city’s share of the Sebastian County sales tax totaled $2.033 million, up 17.39% compared to June 2021, according to the city’s June sales tax report.

Because city administration used 2021’s sales tax revenues in the first part of the year to budget 2022’s sales tax collection, May’s revenues are also 11.13% higher than the $1.732 million budgeted for the month. June’s report reflects sales tax collections from April.

City Administrator Carl Geffken said growth from economic development has had a positive impact on sales tax collections.

“All the work the City is doing for streets, sidewalks, drainage, and the consent decree are helping the City’s economy. If cities had access to more detailed sales tax collection information, we would be able to examine the details and determine the specific areas that are driving the growth,” he said.

