Arkansas officer stabbed in the neck during disturbance call speaks about incident

"I’m out here to be between those who need protected and those that want to do them harm," Officer Robin Gaines told 5NEWS.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Almost four months after being stabbed while responding to a domestic disturbance call, the Fort Smith Police Officer spoke to 5news about the incident that came close to claiming his life.

“When I turned off of North Greenwood onto Tiles I could already see the end of the streetlight down there…what was going on and it was very vivid, it was very real, I knew at that point and time this was not the average call,” Officer Robin Gaines said.

“Put the f****ing brick down right now. Get on your f***ing face. Get on your f***ing face. Shots fired. Shots fired. Station, shots fired, he just stabbed me with a knife,” he said in bodycam audio.

Officer Robin Gaines was rushed to the hospital by a fellow officer who responded moments after. Back at the crime scene was the suspect’s 15-year-old son who he’d beaten over the head with a rock who later died. Inside the house was 42-year-old Julie Moore who was stabbed to death in what police describe as an extremely violent attack. A 5-year-old child was found safe inside the home. The suspect who was shot and killed was 40-year-old Christofer Conner who had been arrested for domestic battery three months earlier.

Gaines says the way Conner looked at him as he arrived on the scene was different.

“He looked right into the headlights of the Tahoe. I know he couldn’t see me in the car, he was looking at the bright headlights, but I could see him, and it was different, it was evil. He was lifeless the way he looked at me. There was no telling what he was going to do afterward.”

After three surgeries on his neck, shoulder, and nerves he’s happy to be back to work inside the police station. He says he wants to get back on the streets but still has physical therapy and doesn’t know when he be cleared. He says as unfortunate and tragic October 17th was, he was just doing his job.

“I got to do what I was asked to do. That’s the type of cop I am, that’s the way I police. I’m out here to be between those who need protected and those that want to do them harm,” he said.

Police Chief Danny Baker says for all the fulfillment being a police officer provides, it’s a dangerous job and sometimes bad things happen.

“It’s very much a blessing again that he survived that night. I’m also thankful for the young child that was rescued because of his actions, and I just hope that folks will reflect on how quickly these things can go bad for a police officer and how important it is for them to be as trained as they can be,” said Baker.

Officer Gaines was justified by prosecutors in the shooting back in January.

