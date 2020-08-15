Fort Smith Trolley Museum damaged during early morning storm, donations needed

The roof was ripped open on the library which allowed wind and several hours worth of rain to get inside several parts of the building, including the gift shop.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The storm that moved through Fort Smith early Friday (Aug. 14) morning left the Fort Smith Trolley Museum damaged.

The roof was ripped open on the library which allowed wind and several hours worth of rain to get inside several parts of the building, including the gift shop.

Museum officials are in the process of cleaning up and putting a tarp over the open hole in the roof at this time.

"For all the volunteers that came out today and helped us with the clean-up work, your work is much appreciated," officials wrote on social media.

While the museum does have insurance on the building, they are still having to deal with lost inventory in the gift shop as well as damage to other pieces of history in the museum.

Officials say they are also struggling because they haven't been able to open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you would like to make a donation to help the museum, you can visit the museum's website www.fstm.org and click on the "Donate" button in the upper right hand corner of the page.