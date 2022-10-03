Former Franklin Co. Sheriff sentenced to prison for using unreasonable force detainees

Anthony Boen will spend four years behind bars after being found guilty of using unreasonable force.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen, 51, has been sentenced to 48 months in prison on two counts of using unreasonable force on individuals in his custody. He has also been ordered to pay $5,000 in fines.

Boen learned his fate Thursday, March 10, at the Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville. He will serve his time at a federal prison in Forrest City, Arkansas. He has 14 days to appeal his sentence.

The former sheriff was found guilty on two counts of civil rights violations by using unreasonable force in August 2021 by a jury in the Western District of Arkansas. He was stripped of his position as sheriff following the guilty verdicts.

Boen was originally indicted on three federal charges of using excessive force on detainees. Investigators say one of the alleged incidents occurred in 2017 and the other two in 2018. Boen's charges stem from his actions in 2018. Boen struck an inmate several times with a closed fist as they sit on the floor shacked to a bench inside the Franklin County Jail, and returned later to hit the inmate again and also spit on them. In another case, Boen slammed a detainee to the floor and ripped at his hair during an interrogation.

"Anthony Boen swore an oath to support the United States Constitution and the State of Arkansas Constitution," said U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas. "His actions clearly violated not only the civil rights of these individuals but also the trust of the people of Franklin County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

