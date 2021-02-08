Jury seated for Franklin County Sheriff's trial

The Franklin County sheriff is being accused of excessive force and being tried in federal court.

A jury has been seated for Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen's trial, where he’s being charged with three counts of excessive force.

Jury selection began Monday, Aug. 2.

Around 60 potential jurors spent all day answering questions from the judge, prosecution and defense before they were narrowed down to 17, including 12 jurors and five alternates. Many of the questions they asked had to do with law enforcement.

Sheriff Anthony Boen was indicted on three federal charges of using excessive force on detainees. Investigators say one of the alleged incidents took place in 2017 and the other two in 2018. Investigators say Boen is accused of punching a handcuffed detainee while in a patrol car being transported to the Franklin County Detention Center.

Potential jurors were asked if they held Boen to a higher standard because he is an elected official. They were also asked if they believe police officers are not capable of violating the law. It was revealed by the prosecution that there is no video evidence of these alleged incidents. The prosecution asked jurors if they felt they could rely solely on witness testimony.

The list of witnesses is long, with more than 30 people that will potentially be called to testify. Opening statements in the trial will start Tuesday, Aug. 3.