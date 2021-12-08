Environmental crews investigating spill in Crawford County creek after several fish found dead

According to Arkansas Game and Fish, a leak from the Concord Water Supply in Van Buren was detected on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environmental Quality (ADEQ) is investigating a spill in Flat Rock Creek in Crawford County after several fish were found dead in the water.

According to Arkansas Game and Fish, a leak from the Concord Water Supply in Van Buren was detected on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

It's unclear at this time what the substance is that leaked into the water, but dozens of fish were found dead where the leak happened. The species killed included largemouth bass, bluegill, longear, green sunfish, black crappie and minnows.

Flat Rock Creek runs into a lake on private property.

Arkansas Game and Fish says the ADEQ is the lead agency on the leak.