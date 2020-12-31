Crews monitoring gas spill in Fort Smith

The spill did get into the storm drainage area, but it did not breach any drinking water supplies.

Crews are monitoring a petroleum gas spill at a Magellan Pipeline in Fort Smith.

The gas spill happened near Highway 71 in south Fort Smith Wednesday night (Dec. 30).

12,600 gallons of gas were spilled, according to Bruce W. Heine with Magellan Pipeline.

Sebastian County Emergency Management told 5NEWS a Magellan Pipeline line had a breach on a seal, and it started spewing petroleum gas.

The spill did get into the storm drainage area, but it did not breach any drinking water supplies.

The initial concern was that the spill would leak over to the Arkansas River, but crews installed barriers in Mill Creek to prevent the gas from flowing.

Sebastian County Emergency Management released the following statement about the spill:

“Sebastian County Department of Emergency Management was notified of a Release of a Petroleum product, most likely gasoline approximately 7 pm by Fort Smith Fire. Crews fairly quickly found the area the product originated from and continued monitoring, detecting of odors in the area, and taking all precautions. Magellan Midstream Partners will be working in the area to remediate any product over the next few days. Please be patient and cautious of work being done in the area of US-71, Zero Street, Jenny Lind, Towson Ave, and near Wheeler Ave."

Magellan representatives and environmental specialists will remain on site while the clean-up process is underway. They do believe that the gas is contained in one area.

Air quality readings in the area remain safe.

No injuries, evacuations or road closures associated with the incident.

Heavy rain is expected in the area starting Thursday evening.