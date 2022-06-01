Energy bills to rise for SWEPCO customers in Arkansas

SWEPCO sought a base rate increase and an interim fuel adjustment for the 2021 winter storm fuel recovery cost.

ARKANSAS, USA — Nearly 125,000 Southwestern Electric Power Co. (SWEPCO) customers in western Arkansas will soon see an increase in their energy bills. The utility company reported Wednesday (June 29) that the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC) approved its rate request.

According to Shreveport, La.-based SWEPCO, the company’s western Arkansas customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will see an increase of approximately $13.02 per month on their bill. The increase includes a 9.49% base rate increase, which makes up approximately $10.57 per month for an Arkansas residential customer using 1,000 kWh.

