Dickson street businesses prepare for Razorback game against Texas Longhorns

Local businesses are preparing for Texas vs Razorback game this weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback football is back in full effect. The team kicked off the season with a win against the rice owls.

While Razorback fans linger on the remnants of the Rice victory from Saturday's win, businesses are preparing for an even busier weekend ahead.

“It’s gonna be crazy. It’s gonna be a madhouse,” said Dickson Street Liquor store clerk, Richard Darden.

The season opener didn’t quite sell out with just over 64-thousand tickets sold out of seventy-six thousand.

Businesses carried on as usual but it wasn’t overwhelming.

“It was definitely not as busy as it will be this coming Saturday. But it was busier,” said Darden.

He says the busiest will this upcoming Saturday. “Arguably one of the busiest days of the year, especially now with bike Blues not being right at the front door. It might be the busiest day of the year," said Richard.

With the Texas Longhorns coming to town, for the first time in years, Razorback stadium will be packed to the brim with fans. In other words, sold out.

What happens to those fans who won’t get a front-row seat to the action? 5NEWS spoke with businesses about the impact this highly anticipated game will have on Dickson street.

“The biggest part of this game being sold out is we’re expecting everyone who wants to see the game to be here instead. With everyone wanting to go if they can’t get in they’re probably gonna come to Dickson street and we’re ready for it,” said Abbi Moore, General Manager at the J & J Grill on Dickson.