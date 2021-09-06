All seats at Razorback Stadium filled for Texas game, standing room only available

This is the first time since 2017 that the stadium will be filled to full capacity.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fans have claimed all the seats in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (DWRRS) for the rivalry game against Texas.

This is the first time since 2017 that the stadium will be filled to full capacity.

The Razorbacks will host Texas on Saturday (Sept. 11) night in primetime at 6 p.m. on ESPN. This is the first showdown with the Longhorns in Fayetteville since 2004.

Since all seating bowl tickets are sold, a limited number of standing room only tickets will be available for $50. The tickets will be located on the north deck of the stadium and have a limited view of the playing field. Click here to purchase standing room only tickets.

Fans are also asked to wear red or white to the game, depending on the section their seats are located in, to stripe out Razorback Stadium. Click here for a map with a full breakdown of which colors coincide with which sections in the stadium.