Motorcycles collide in fatal crash in Rogers, one driver left the scene

ROGERS, Ark. — A crash involving two motorcycles turned deadly Saturday (Aug. 29) morning in Rogers. According to police, one of the drivers left the scene on foot following the fatal collision. 

The Rogers Fire Department first reported the accident Saturday morning on Facebook. Their post stated that the crash happened at 1st Street and West Olrich Street.

Rogers police are currently searching the area for the motorcyclist who left the scene without their bike. 

Police say a red Jeep could of also been invovled in the accident. Investigators are currently talking with witnesses for more information. 

No details surrounding the victim has been provided by authorties yet.  

Check back for more details surrounding this developing story.  

