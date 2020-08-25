x
Juicy Tails in Rogers evacuated over suspected gas leak

Juicy Tails in Rogers was evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspected gas leak.

ROGERS, Ark. — Emergency crews with the Rogers Fire Department responded to Juicy Tails on South JB Hunt Drive for a suspected gas leak Tuesday (Aug. 25) morning. 

According to Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins, the restaurant was evacuated, but the situation is under control. Occupants at several businesses nearby were also evacuated. 

It's unclear at this time what caused the suspected gas leak, but Jenkins believes it may have started from a gas stove being left turned on. 

At this time, no one is believed to be in danger, and no injures have been reported from the incident. 

