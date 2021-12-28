Crews respond to fire at Georgia Pacific Dixie plant in Fort Smith

Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at the plant Tuesday evening. The fire was contained but created a lot of smoke, causing employees to evacuate.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews responded to a small electrical fire inside the Georgia Pacific Dixie plant in Fort Smith Tuesday, Dec. 28, evening.

According to Tom Strother with Georgia Pacific, the fire broke out in a contained area in the building but cause a lot of smoke.

The fire was quickly controlled and operations are expected to resume Tuesday night.

Strother says one employee was taken to a local hospital out of caution due to irritation caused by the smoke. There are no serious injuries or concerns at this time.

Around 70 workers were evacuated due to the fire.

Strother says production is expected to be down for about three hours in total.