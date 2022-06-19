Crews respond to drowning at Prairie Creek

The victim is believed to be a Hispanic male between 25 to 35 years old.

PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — Crews responded to the scene of a drowning at Prairie Creek Marina on Beaver Lake Saturday, June 18, night.

According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 9:30 p.m.

The victim is believed to be a Hispanic male between 25 to 35 years old. Officials say they believe he was having a medical episode and fell off a boat.

Crews had about five boats searching the shorelines and between 50 to 90 feet of water through midnight. The search is continued Sunday morning until 2:30 p.m.

According to officials, resources, personnel, and equipment have been exhausted and diving operations have stopped.

They have people that are checking the area in kayaks periodically.

